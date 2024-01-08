First Merchants Corp Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $61,088,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.90 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.45%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

