First Merchants Corp Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $298.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.87. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

