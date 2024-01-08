First Merchants Corp Acquires 1,016 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $49.68 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

