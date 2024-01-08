First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.19% of First Merchants worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRME. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 21.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 285,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,284 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Merchants by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 48,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

