First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FHB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $21.40.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $34,342,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,580,000 after purchasing an additional 979,494 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 827,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

