Financial Review: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) versus INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A -74.00% -52.60% INmune Bio -12,246.88% -52.26% -38.08%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Scholar Rock and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scholar Rock and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 4 0 3.00 INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.35%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scholar Rock and INmune Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $33.19 million 35.06 -$134.50 million ($1.95) -8.28 INmune Bio $370,000.00 628.26 -$27.30 million ($1.52) -8.49

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Scholar Rock on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About INmune Bio

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

