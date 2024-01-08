Financial Review: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 28.97% 5.81% 3.30% DiamondRock Hospitality 8.79% 5.79% 2.91%

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Regency Centers pays out 125.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

90.6% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.22 billion 9.80 $482.86 million $2.13 30.52 DiamondRock Hospitality $1.00 billion 1.96 $109.33 million $0.39 24.00

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Regency Centers and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 6 0 3.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 0 0 2.00

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $71.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Summary

Regency Centers beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

