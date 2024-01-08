Financial Review: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -43.43% -24.71% -7.97% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MoneyLion and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 4 0 3.00 Argo Blockchain 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $52.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.38%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential downside of 36.19%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Argo Blockchain.

This table compares MoneyLion and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million 1.91 -$189.07 million ($21.22) -2.98 Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 3.21 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

MoneyLion has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Argo Blockchain on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides embedded finance marketplace connecting and matching consumers with real-time, personalized product, and service recommendations through its proprietary integrative technology; and offers creative media and marketing services to clients across industries through its media division. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

