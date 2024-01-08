Financial Contrast: Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) vs. Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) and Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and Birkenstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide $2.68 billion 0.23 -$188.30 million ($3.95) -1.96 Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Birkenstock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolverine World Wide.

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and Birkenstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide -13.02% 4.77% 0.71% Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wolverine World Wide and Birkenstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide 1 6 1 0 2.00 Birkenstock 0 7 12 0 2.63

Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus price target of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.45%. Birkenstock has a consensus price target of $46.81, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than Birkenstock.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats Birkenstock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear and apparel styles, including shoes, boots and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, Hytest, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Sweaty Betty, and Wolverine brands; and licenses under the Stride Rite brand. It also markets Merrell and Wolverine branded apparel and accessories, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; and Wolverine branded eyewear and gloves. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Leather division; sourcing division provides consulting services related to product development, production control, quality assurance, materials procurement, compliance, and other service; and multi-brand direct-to-consumer division includes retail stores that sell footwear and apparel of its brand portfolio. Further, it sells its products to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, third-party licensees and distributors, and joint ventures; and operates brick and mortar retails stores, and e-commerce sites. Additionally, the company operates through a network of retail stores and consumer-direct e-commerce sites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rockford, Michigan.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Birkenstock Holding plc was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Birkenstock Holding plc operates as a subsidiary of BK LC Lux MidCo S.à r.l.

