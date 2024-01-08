Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Purchases 758 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 20.6% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,001,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,119,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.23.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

