Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 158 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.75 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.14 and a 200-day moving average of $375.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.