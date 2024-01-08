Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,434 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $32,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $158.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

