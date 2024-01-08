Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $150.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average of $132.86. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.