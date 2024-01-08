Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $39.45 on Friday. Experian has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88.

Experian Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

