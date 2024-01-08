Exelixis’ (EXEL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Down 1.6 %

Exelixis stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 67.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,458 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.