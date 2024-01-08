ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Sidoti lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE ESE opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. ESCO Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

