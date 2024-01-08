ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives $83.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

ESAB stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ESAB has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.80%.

In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

