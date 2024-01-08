Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

