EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded at HSBC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EPAM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.31.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $288.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.03 and a 200-day moving average of $250.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

