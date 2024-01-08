Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Enovis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Enovis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

