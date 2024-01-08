Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBIX. TheStreet cut Ebix from a “c-” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ebix Price Performance

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Ebix has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.23 million during the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 52.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 360,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 123,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Ebix during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

