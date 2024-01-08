DZS’s (DZSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 476.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

DZSI stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57. DZS has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DZS by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DZS by 551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DZS by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DZS

(Get Free Report)

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

