Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

DCI stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

