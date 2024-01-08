Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.29.

Shares of DPZ opened at $400.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.05. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $415.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

