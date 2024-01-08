Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE:D opened at $49.04 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,863,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

