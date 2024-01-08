DMC Group LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

