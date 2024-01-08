Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,620,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,967,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,172 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

