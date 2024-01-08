Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.50 million.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $240.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.37. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXLG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Destination XL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,060.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Further Reading

