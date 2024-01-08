DA Davidson Raises Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $44.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $41.09 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,915,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,915,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,943 shares of company stock worth $6,011,841. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,503,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.