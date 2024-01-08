CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $81.42 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

