CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Reduced by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $81.42 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

