CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get CSX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.