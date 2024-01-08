CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $61.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 23,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $246,903.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,483. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,970 shares of company stock valued at $628,594. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 117,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

