Critical Survey: Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) vs. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Daxor and Inovio Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daxor and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals $10.26 million 19.16 -$279.82 million ($0.63) -1.14

Daxor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.4% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Daxor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Daxor and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Daxor.

Volatility & Risk

Daxor has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daxor and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor N/A N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals -19,271.31% -84.52% -59.18%

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Daxor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daxor

(Get Free Report)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. The company engages in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers. Its products in pipeline include VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical high-grade dysplasia, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia and is under phase II/III clinical trials; INO-3107 for HPV-related recurrent respiratory rapillomatosis and is under Phase 1/2 trial; INO-5401 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-4201 for Ebola Virus Disease and is under phase 1b trial; and INO-4500 vaccine for lassa fever, which is under phase 1b trial. Its partners and collaborators include Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, The U.S. Department of Defense, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

