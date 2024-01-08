Critical Comparison: I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) versus Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) and Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of I-Mab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

I-Mab has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerevel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $13.81 million 12.74 -$363.53 million N/A N/A Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$351.51 million ($2.50) -16.90

This table compares I-Mab and Cerevel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cerevel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than I-Mab.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for I-Mab and Cerevel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cerevel Therapeutics 0 9 2 0 2.18

I-Mab presently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 968.08%. Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $37.82, indicating a potential downside of 10.51%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Cerevel Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and Cerevel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -99.72% -42.90%

Summary

I-Mab beats Cerevel Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its product candidates also includes TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; Givastomig, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers; TJ-L1IF, a PD-L1/IFN-a antibody-cytokine fusion protein for PD(L)-1 resistant tumors; and TJ-C64B, a bispecific antibody for ovarian and other cancers. The company has strategic collaboration agreement with PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Group; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; and Roche Diagnostics. I-Mab was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat dementia-related apathy; and CVL-354, a selective kappa-opioid receptor antagonist to treat major depressive disorder and substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of an M4 agonist program for the treatment of psychosis and related indications; and PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of psychiatric, neuroinflammatory, and other disorders. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

