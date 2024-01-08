Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CS. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CS

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.