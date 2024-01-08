Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BASE. Barclays raised their price target on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.66. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 20.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 193,898 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 54.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

