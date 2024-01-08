Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTRA. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.87.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.