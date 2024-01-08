Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of CPRT opened at $46.55 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

