Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $46.55 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.