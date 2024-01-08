Contrasting NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of NOVONIX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -38.41% -190.15% -52.10% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.36 -$39.57 million ($0.59) -0.88 NOVONIX $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NOVONIX.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,052.52%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats NOVONIX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About NOVONIX

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

