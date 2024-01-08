Contrasting Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duolingo and CyberArk Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $369.49 million 23.21 -$59.57 million ($0.27) -756.04 CyberArk Software $591.71 million 14.68 -$130.37 million ($2.36) -89.71

Duolingo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberArk Software. Duolingo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

76.9% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Duolingo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Duolingo and CyberArk Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 0 6 3 0 2.33 CyberArk Software 0 0 22 0 3.00

Duolingo presently has a consensus target price of $176.78, suggesting a potential downside of 13.40%. CyberArk Software has a consensus target price of $207.55, suggesting a potential downside of 1.97%. Given CyberArk Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than Duolingo.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo -2.06% -1.72% -1.23% CyberArk Software -13.99% -12.68% -4.80%

Risk & Volatility

Duolingo has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Services, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure Web sessions, workforce password management, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications, as well as AWS secrets hub to develop AWS secrets. The company provides its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as channel sales, security service providers, and advisory partners. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

