Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN opened at $1.75 on Friday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Compugen by 855.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,072,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Compugen by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,012,763 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

