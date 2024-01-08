Compound (COMP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48.08 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $49.54 or 0.00109984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $399.49 million and approximately $48.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,063,472 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,063,365.16808916 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.68126662 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 441 active market(s) with $45,866,810.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

