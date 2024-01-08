Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

