Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $68.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS opened at $69.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

