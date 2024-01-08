CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $17.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

