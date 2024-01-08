CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

CNHI stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

