CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $199.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average is $204.80. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.23 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

