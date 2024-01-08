CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.19 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.23 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

